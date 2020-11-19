MULTAN, Nov 18: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday the PTI government was promoting anarchy in the country after snatching bread and butter from the people.

Addressing the PPP workers in Shujabad in connection with a PDM meeting, he said Bilawal Bhutto wanted the PPP to host a public meeting in Multan on Nov 30 on the eve of PPPâ€™s foundation day. He said the PDM would hold the gathering in Multan at all costs.

Gilani said the PDM was struggling to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and fight for peopleâ€™s rights.