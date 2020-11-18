PAC panel concerned over CAA cases slow progress

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday expressed concern over slow progress in three cases of Civil Aviation Authority and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report on the cases within 15 days.

Convener Syed Naveed Qamar chaired the sub-committee meeting through the video-Link.

The committee examined the audit paras pertaining to the Aviation Division for year 2016-17. The sub-committee warned that if the report was not submitted within the stipulated time, then chairman NAB would be summoned for a briefing on progress in the cases.

Expressing annoyance over the presence of junior officer of the FIA in the meeting instead of director, the sub-committee said the PAC meetings must be taken seriously.

It was also decided to write a letter to the director general FIA.

Khawaja Shiraz, one of the sub-committee members, said if the inquiry had been completed, then it should be shared in the next meeting. Syed Naveed Qamar directed the PAC Secretariat to write a letter to the director general FIA about the junior officers attending the sub-committee meeting and said if the practice continued, then warrants would be issued for appearance next time.