SHC orders non-bailable warrants against municipal commissioners of Hala, Larkana

SUKKUR: A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court, Sukkur Bench, comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood A Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the Municipal Commissioners Hala of District Matiari and Larkana following their absence from court. The SHC bench also ordered registration of FIR for negligence against secretaries union council to prevent increasing incidence of dog bite cases on Tuesday.

Police officials told the court that FIRs have been registered against Municipal Commissioners and Taluka Municipal officers for their failure to control the dog bite cases. The court adjourned the case till Nov 26. Taking action over increasing dog bite cases, the SHC bench had ordered registration of FIRs against Municipal Commissioners and Municipal Officers of Sukkur and Larkana, if any dog bite incident occurs.

Acting on the orders of the SHC Sukkur bench, 11 FIRs were registered against the Municipal and Union Council Secretaries of Hala, Khairpur, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur and Ghotki districts following dog bite incidents but no one was arrested.

Meanwhile, in the last two days, three more people have died after being bitten by rabid dogs in District Tando Allahyar, including 8-year old Mukesh Bheel. An FIR was registered against the Union Council Secretary who is reportedly at large. This is the third FIR lodged against him who continues to evade law.

In a related development, District and Sessions Judge Tando Allahyar, Javeed Baloch, directed deputy commissioner and District Health Officer to submit a comprehensive report on shortage of anti rabies vaccine in local hospitals leading to death of two children, while many other victims needed to be shifted to hospitals in Hyderabad and Karachi for emergency vaccination.