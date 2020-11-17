close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

Encroachments removed from Sukkur Irrigation Colony

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

SUKKUR: The Irrigation Department, Sukkur, removed many illegally-constructed shops and other encroachments from the Irrigation Colony on Monday.

The irrigation authorities bulldozed many illegally-constructed shops, huts and other constructions from the Sukkur Barrage Colony under the supervision of the police. The irrigation authorities had given notices for evacuation of encroachments three days ago. The owners of the encroachments protested against the demolition. The protest rally was led by Moulana Muhammed Saleh Inder of the JUI-F, which also staged a demonstration near the office of the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Sukkur. The irrigation officials told newsmen that the operation against the encroachments was launched on the orders of the Sindh High Court and pledged to continue it till the removal of entire illegal structures from the colony.

Latest News

More From Pakistan