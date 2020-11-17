Rs70m for Torghar road construction

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs70 million for the construction of the Danda-Banda road in Torghar district. “The work on this road which links around 50 villages with Judbah would soon be launched as the government has released the funds meant for this project,” Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Mohammad Khan, the district development advisory committee chairman, told a public gathering held in Danda Bandar area district on Monday. He said that people of Torghar remained deprived of the health, education and road infrastructure in the past but he was striving hard to put that highly neglected district on the way to prosperity and development.

“Torghar was given the status of a settled district from a tribal belt of Mansehra 2011 but is still deprived of the basic civic infrastructure,” lamented the lawmaker. He said that Rs10 million funds had been sanctioned by the government for the construction of Asharo Markaray village and work on the scheme would be launched shortly.