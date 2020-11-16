TLP activists clash with police at Murree Road

RAWALPINDI: A clash between the police and activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) happened on Sunday when the law enforcers stopped the protesters heading towards Faizabad intersection at Murree Road here. Dozens of protesters and law enforcement agencies personnel sustained injuries during the clash, hospital sources said. The police resorted baton charge and reportedly threw teargas shells to disperse the angry protestors.

Following skirmish between police and protesters, Murree Road Rawalpindi presented a look of a battleground. Hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists gathered at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi to stage rally against blasphemy in France. Heavy contingents of police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies were deployed at Liaquat Bagh and other adjoining areas to keep situation normal.

The angry protestors pelted stones at the police party which resulted into injuries from both sides. The injured were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. All entrance roads of Islamabad were barricaded by placing containers with instructions for public to stay home and use alternate roads. The main artery of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was barricaded with containers and police contingents were placed on roads to halt protesters’ entrance in Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

Despite rain and cold weather, activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik gathered in large numbers and got into scuffle with police officials who didn't allow the protesters to get into Islamabad. In police crackdown, about 200 TLP activists were also arrested.

Liaquat Bagh remained clash point till late evening, while the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced difficulties while travelling between the twin-cities. Hundreds of angry proteters somehow reached Faizabad flyover, the destination set by the leadership of Tehrik-e-Labbaik, and started protest, blocked the Islamabad Highway and its adjacent roads, pelted stones at police and chanted slogans against the government and the police. The protesters damaged private vehicles by throwing stones at different roads of the city.

The Metro Bus service remained closed to avoid any serious smash up from the protesters during the clash.