Political leadership alien to concept of democracy: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan could not achieve prosperity without getting rid of the feudal lords and agents of the imperialistic forces, saying most of the political leader was alien to concept of democracy.

The state institutions, he said while addressing a JI Youth meeting here on Saturday, worked mostly under the influence of elite ruling class and they were equally responsible to the public plight. The JI chief regretted that majority of the political parties were alien to the concept of democracy and they acted as family limited groups. There was a dire need, he said, to introduce the concept of rule of law in the country, start an across the board accountability drive and a powerful justice system.

The state institutions, he said, should work for the interest of the country instead of being faithful to some specific political party. Sirajul Haq said that the deteriorating economy could be fixed only by getting rid of the interest based financial regime and making check on non-developmental expenditures on the luxuries of the rulers. However, he regretted, that the party, which came into power by making tall claims to change the destiny of the nation, has badly failed to show performance in any of the sector in two and half year.

The PTI, he said, also proved itself the agent of the status quo, disappointing not only general masses but its voters and supporters. He said the incumbent government continued the policies of Pervez Musharraf, the PPP and the PML-N in every sector. He appealed the people not to trust these agents of the western power anymore and voted the JI into power to bring real change in the country.

Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch said that the devolution of power to the gross root was necessary for the national unity. For this, he said, the federal and provincial governments should immediately hold local government elections in a transparent manner.

He also raised concern over the reports regarding pre-poll rigging in GB polls, saying any interference in the Gilgit-Baltistan election could further put in danger the Kashmir cause. He regretted the state institutions and political powers were addict to the habit of election rigging, which must be shun now keeping in mind its international and local impact on the country. He said the JI had started a campaign to bring reforms in Pakistan which would continue till achieving the goal.