A welcome change

The people of the US have spoken. The defeat of Donald Trump undoubtedly is reaffirmation of the fact that Americans were wary of his unorthodox disposition in world politics, his unwarranted coercive antics, his disrespect for international agreements and commitments made by the previous US administration and excessively China-centric politics which was pushing the world towards yet another stint of cold war.

President-elect Joe Biden has already indicated his willingness to reverse some of the decisions of the Trump administration which portrayed the US in dismal colours.

Prof Noam Chomsky in his recent interview with ‘New Statesman’ was probably referring to the indiscretions committed by Trump when he said “The world is at the most dangerous moment in human history. The climate crisis, the threat of nuclear war and rising authoritarianism mean the risk of human extinction has never been greater.”

Climate change is undoubtedly the biggest challenge to humanity at the moment, and reversing this process of annihilation of mankind from the planet earth depends on the countries of the world – particularly those emitting the major chunk of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, to abide by international protocols and agreements. Statistics compiled in 2016 revealed that the countries of the world collectively emitted around 50 billion tonnes of CO2 each year which was more that 40 percent higher than emissions in 1990.

The data portrayed an alarming situation. The US, China and other industrial nations were the major contributors. Under the circumstances, all the countries of the world were under an obligation to abide by the protocols signed on climate change, but regrettably the Trump administration pulled out of the Paris protocol, thus preferring its industrial development over international obligations for the common good of humanity.

Trump also precipitated tensions between Tehran and Washington by unilaterally withdrawing from the nuclear deal which was negotiated and finalized by the P5+1 with Iran, and also by reimposing sanctions; a move opposed and resented by the countries involved in the negotiations. The step has surely harmed the cause of the nuclear non-proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Trump administration also showed its callousness towards Iran when during the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic it imposed further sanctions on the country, vitiating the humanitarian credentials of the American nation.

Equally irresponsible was the decision of the Trump administration to cut funding to the WHO. At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic laid bare the need for the world to recapture a sense of common purpose, eroded by the creeping tides of misguided nationalism and isolationism, the US failed to show character due to its China-centric policies. President Trump all along has been accusing China of being responsible for the spread of the virus.

Trump immediately after assumption of office announced a new policy on Afghanistan and South Asia which prescribed resort to intense military action in Afghanistan, a perfect recipe for disaster as a similar strategy being pursued since late 2001 had failed to achieve the desired victory against the Taliban. Pakistan vehemently opposed the move and better sense prevailed in the end and Pakistan was able to play a role in bringing the US and Taliban together as well as facilitating the intra-Afghan dialogue which has created a ray of hope for peace in Afghanistan.

Trump also adopted a coercive approach with regard to North Korea and despite his personal interaction with the North Korean leader he failed to convince the latter to abandon its nuclear programme. The failure remains a big threat to the NPT.

Confrontation with China and the initiation of trade war with it was also a big blunder as it caused jitters in the global economy. Trump also upped the ante on the ‘Contain China Policy’ by adopting a threatening approach. China rightly viewed this as a deliberate attempt on the part of the Trump administration to restart the cold war, warning the world of its serious consequences. That approach was surely a precursor to the world living under the threat of a nuclear war.

The Trump administration’s increased reliance on India as its strategic partner also generated tensions of its own in the region, as is evident from Indian military engagement with China in Ladakh. India also went ahead with its nefarious plan to end the special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its bifurcation into two territories and their inclusion in the Indian Union. A report in the Los Angeles Times revealed that India had taken the Trump administration into confidence before initiating that move.

The US also looked the other way to the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir, though President Trump gave a false impression that he wanted to mediate. Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint. The continued Indian killing spree in Occupied Kashmir and its belligerent posture towards Pakistan has the potential to trigger a nuclear war between Pakistan and India unless supported by the US and its allies – who are also strategic partners of India – realize the threat to the security of the region and beyond and put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in consonance with UNSC resolutions.

In view of the foregoing facts, nobody in their right mind can take issue with what Chomsky has observed. However, it is encouraging to note that President-elect Joe Biden during his elections campaign said that he planned to embark on a credible path to return to diplomacy with Iran as well as doing away with coercion and authoritarianism in the conduct of US foreign policy. He also indicated the possibility of returning to the nuclear deal with Iran. During his election campaign he also spoke about rights of Muslims with America and around the globe including IO&JK. He repudiated the Indian narrative in this regard and was also critical of the laws promulgated by India to deny Indian citizenship to millions of Muslims.

These are really very encouraging portents, raising the hope that his advent to the American presidency may bring an element of sanity in the conduct of US foreign relations, unlike Trump who was the true personification of ‘a bull in the China Shop’.

The writer is a freelance contributor. Email: [email protected]