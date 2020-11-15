Nawaz, Maryam fighting for people’s rights: PML-N

LAHORE : Those who were talking about being on one page are now searching for their own pages.

This was stated by Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari here on Saturday. She said this while responding to the press conference of Firdous Ashiq Awan. She said Firdous aunty, ‘infidelity was inherited in your nature.’

“Shame on you for repeatedly changing parties. First you were kicked out from the federal government and now you are dishonored in Punjab,” she said, adding, “PML-N stood by the statement of its leader while you were doing a disgraceful job.” She said Firdous aunty should open a Langar Khana instead of doing humiliating job.

“Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are fighting for the rights of 22 crore Pakistanis. Imran Khan is fighting for the rights of his ATMs and financiers. The poor are being pushed into the mill of inflation and the elected are worried about the opposition,” she said. She said this was the difference between a leader and the selected. The government was in danger and people will soon send these selected to home, she said.