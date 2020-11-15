Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri calls on Pervaiz Elahi, demands action against MPA

LAHORE : PML-N dissident MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and requested him to take action against MPA Mian Abdul Rauf for disrespecting him and Ulema community.

The speaker PA during the meeting which was held in his chamber assured Jaleel Sharaqpuri of taking action against PML-N MPA Mian Rauf. This is noteworthy that PML-N MPA Mian Rauf had placed 'Lota' on the turban of Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, the dissident MPA of Nawaz League. Both of them belong to the same district.

Following this incident, the spiritual followers of Jaleel Sharaqpuri had also staged a protest outside PA building. The dissident PML-N MPA had threatened not to attend any PA proceedings until action was taken against Mian Rauf. The speaker assured Jaleel Sharaqpuri that action would be taken against Mian Rauf.