Man burnt after murder in Okara

OKARA: A man was shot dead and later burnt here on Saturday. Fazal of Jinnah Town Harappa brought newspapers to Chichawatni from Lahore with driver Muhammad Arshad in his van. Later, he did not return from Lahore. When his brother Ziaul Qasmi searched his brother Fazl Rasool, all around, he found his bunt body near Okara Bypass. He got a case registered against driver Muhammad Arshad and his accomplices for allegedly killing his brother and burning his dead body to hide identity. Meanwhile, accused Munir Ahmad allegedly killed his wife Saliha, mother of six, over a domestic row at Mohallah Noori Masjid.

‘GOVT TRYING TO PROVIDE BEST SEEDS TO FARMERS’: Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Agriculture (Extension) Director General, has said that the Punjab government was trying to provide best quality seed and fertilisers to the famers. Addressing here, the officer said that the farmers must use modern techniques to get bumper yield of their crop.