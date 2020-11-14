Officials directed to monitor prices

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal taking notice of the news of increase in prices of essential commodities, said that artificial hike in prices of essential commodities would not be tolerated.

The provincial minister directed the price control magistrates and the officials concerned to leave their offices and visit markets keeping a close watch on the availability, prices and quality of essential commodities. He said that illegitimate profiteers were the enemies of humanity and their place was in jail. Aslam Iqbal said that the consumers’ rights should be protected at all costs. There is no room for negligence. He said the Punjab government had set up Sahulat bazaars across the province to provide cheap and essential necessities to the people, while 32 model bazaars across the province were also providing relief to the people.