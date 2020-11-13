Corona kills two more in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more people died from coronavirus at Allied Hospital on Thursday.

Ashraf Bibi, 65, of Tandlianwala and Naziran Bibi, 75, were tested positive for coronavirus and were brought to the isolation ward of the hospital where they died. Reportedly, nine new coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital and six were referred to the DHQ Hospital.

DC inaugurates beautification of canal: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday visited canal and inaugurated its beautification. The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decorated half a kilometer of the canal area on Canal Road with attractive designs and lighting plants. PHA Director General Asma Ijaz Cheema also accompanied the DC. The DC appreciated the initiative taken by PHA to decorate a section of Canal Road with dazzling lighting in limited resources. He said the PHA and district administration are committed to beautify the entire canal so that citizens get to see a good environment. He said under the Clean and Green program there is special focus on beautification of city. He said along with canal, other points of the city will also be beautified. The PHA chairman said the PHA strives to make the city truly clean and green and beautiful. In this regard, practical steps have been initiated on Canal Road under the Master Beautification Plan. The DG said the design highlights culture of the city and pays homage to eminent personalities of Faisalabad city.

SCIENTISTS URGED DEVELOP HIGH YIELDING SEEDS: Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Thursday urged agricultural scientists to develop high yielding seeds and help the farming community adopt latest agricultural tools to combat meet challenges of food security and hunger.Addressing a meeting of Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security, the VC said agriculture sector was confronting multiple challenges such as low productivity, poor seeds, climate changes, etc, and per acre agricultural production is decreasing and it is a matter serious concern. Principal Investigators of different projects briefed the VC on the development of the projects. The VC assured them that stalled projects be revived for the betterment of agricultural sector. He also directed them to work on wheat to boost up productivity. He maintained that progressive farmers were getting 80 maunds of wheat from an acre whereas the national per acre production was less than 30 maunds. He said we have to educate farming community about modern tools. He viewed that the majority of our population was linked with agriculture and it would be difficult to alleviate poverty and hunger without strengthening sector. He said more than 40 percent of the population was facing malnutrition. He also visited different labs and directed the experts to work with more devotion.

REVENUE OFFICERS GIVEN CERTIFICATES: On behalf of Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar, DC Muhammad Ali distributed certificates of appreciation among officers who achieved revenue recovery targets. The DC lauded the performance of the officers who achieved the targets and said the officers who provided good results were being encouraged to fulfill the vision of government by providing services with the same spirit and diligence. The DC asked the other officers of the Revenue Department to work hard to achieve set target and enhance the good name of the department.