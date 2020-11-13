Bilawal takes notice of rape incident in Kashmore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken strong notice of a brutal incident in which a woman and her 4-year-old girl were gang-raped in Kashmore.

In a statement, Bilawal said that the incident had shocked him personally and beasts involved in this gruesome crime had humiliated the humanity. He said that the tormented mother and the girl would get justice at any cost and asked Sindh government that the culprits must meet the exemplary punishment under the law. He also asked Sindh government to ensure adequate medical treatment to both the victims, besides taking care of them.