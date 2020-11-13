NAB closes probe against Pervaiz Elahi for want of evidence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved closing the investigation against Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, for lack of evidence, Geo News reported.
The decision was made during a meeting of the anti-graft watchdog’s executive board presided over by NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. According to a statement issued by NAB, the executive board meeting green-lit the closure of the probe into Elahi. The investigation was concluded due to lack of evidence in the case, the statement added.
The anti-corruption body had in July, earlier this year, accused PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, of accumulating illegal assets and money laundering.