NAB closes probe against Pervaiz Elahi for want of evidence

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved closing the investigation against Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, for lack of evidence, Geo News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting of the anti-graft watchdog’s executive board presided over by NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. According to a statement issued by NAB, the executive board meeting green-lit the closure of the probe into Elahi. The investigation was concluded due to lack of evidence in the case, the statement added.

The anti-corruption body had in July, earlier this year, accused PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, of accumulating illegal assets and money laundering.