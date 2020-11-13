ACE seals 13 housing schemes in Sialkot dist

LAHORE:At least thirteen unapproved housing societies have been sealed by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in Sialkot district.

In a massive crackdown on unapproved housing societies jointly carried out by Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, District Administration, Tehsil Council Sialkot and police officials, thirteen societies were sealed from different areas of Sialkot district.

In a statement issued from the office of ACE Punjab spokesperson, ACE received a reference from the District Administration Sialkot to start legal proceedings against the owners of illegal and unregistered 13 housing societies associated with highly influential political figures.

According to ACE, “Influential political leaders were running these societies through their front men. Millions of rupees loss had been incurred to public exchequer in the form of sitemap and conversion fees. A society had illegally included 281 kanals of land after the approval of the first map which was illegal as per the Punjab government’s private housing society schemes. The society had also sold out plots from the area specified open areas such as parks, graveyard and public amenities. It was said in the reference.”

ACE added, “In the map of approved housing society only the location of graveyard could be changed and other changes would be considered illegal. Many societies were being run by a frontman of a political leader.” According to ACE, the societies were sealed because these were not registered. Commenting on the matter, the ACE DG said the reference will be thoroughly examined and after proper investigation into the matter further action as per law will be taken against these influential people.