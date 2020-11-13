close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Pakistan National Squash Championship in Karachi from December 1

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

KARACHI: Karachi is all set to host the sixth international satellite squash event of the year from December 1-4.

Professional Squash Association has allotted the provincial squash body Pakistan National Squash Championship.

The venue of the event is RKJK Squash Complex at PN Fleet Club here. The entry deadline is November 16.

The draw is of 16 players and the winner will get $200 and 30 points. Racket Sports organised five back-to-back international satellite events in Karachi in March.

Latest News

More From Sports