LNG reference: AC directs NAB to remove objections of defence lawyers

ISLAMABAD: In a supplementary reference in LNG case against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi within one day, the Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad on Wednesday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove the objections of defence lawyers. The court also separated the matter of two foreigners accused nominated in the same graft reference. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing on LNG reference filed against the former prime minister, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others. During proceeding, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that Pakistan High Commission had implemented the summon notices to two foreigner accused. The court asked the prosecution to submit original implementation report to it. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah pleaded that several accused and lawyers had suffered in Coronavirus recently. Currently, the court room was full of crowd which could be risky. He objected that the NAB had not shared the documents with the defence pertaining to the supplementary reference in LNG case. He requested the court to first issue its orders on their objections. The judge directed the NAB to address the objections of the defence lawyers within a day and adjourned hearing on the matter.