Cabinet approves draft to repeal amendments to CPC, PHC told

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) was told on Wednesday that the cabinet has approved a new draft to repeal certain amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure 1908 that has been sent to the governor.

The advocate general told a division bench of the PHC that the cabinet on Tuesday approved repealing the amendments, which were sent to the governor, who is likely to issue the ordinance this week. The two-member bench during hearing said the cases of a large number of people languishing in jails were being delayed due to this situation.

The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have extended their strike against certain amendments to Civil Procedure Code 1908 till November 14. A meeting of the lawyers’ bodies on Tuesday decided to extend the strike to make the government repeal the amendments to the CPC. The lawyers have been protesting for the last many weeks. The government has recently prepared a draft to repeal the amendments to CPC. Once approved by the cabinet, the lawyers will end their strike, a senior lawyer said.