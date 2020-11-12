Water shortage

Rawalpindi : The residents of Jaba, Noorani Mohallah, Dhoke Jumma, Dhok Kala Khan and several other localities have complained of water crisis. In absence of water supply lines, the locals are only relying on ‘tanker mafia’, selling a tanker at Rs1,200 to Rs1,500 even in winter.

People of these areas have to fetch water from far-flung areas to cater to their daily needs. Several people knocked the doors of those houses having boring water but it was not sure will they provide water or not.

The residents of Jaba, Noorani Mohallah, Dhoke Jumma, Dhoke Kala Khan, Dhoke Munshi, Army Colony. Afzal Town, Katchi Abadi and Railway Scheme-II areas are facing shortage of water supply. They demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the scarcity of water in their areas for last several years.

The residents said a number of complaints have been registered with their Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) but in vain. They also said they registered several complaints but the authorities turned a deaf ear to their genuine problem.

Talking to ‘The News’ residents of affected localities said that they were bringing drinking water from far flung areas. In routine, they are purchasing water tanker in skyrocketing prices of Rs1200 to Rs1500, they denounced.