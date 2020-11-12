Call to withdraw case

GUJRANWALA: Office-bearers of the Marriage Halls Association on Wednesday expressed concern over registering of a case against 150 members of the association and demanded the authorities withdraw the case immediately. Addressing a press conference, the Marriage Halls Association president said that on Tuesday we recorded a peaceful protest against government’s decision to close marriage halls in the name of corona pandemic and even a single pot was not broken during our protest but local police got a case registered against our 150 members, which is not acceptable for us.