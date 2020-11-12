Boy dies after falling into water tank

A four-year-old boy died after he fell down into an underground water tank near his house in Ahsanabad within the jurisdiction of SITE Superhighway polices station on Wednesday. People retrieved the body and transported it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) from where his family took it away with them without any medico-legal formalities. He was identified as four-year-old Huzaifa, son of Irfan. The family refused to register a case, police added.

Two dead

A man died and two others were injured in a road accident in New Karachi. The casualties were taken to ASH where the deceased was 18-year-old Yasir, son of Nadeem, while the injured as Majid, 18, and Aqib, 20.

The Bilal Colony police said the three were on their way to work when a speedy vehicle hit them. Separately, a motorcyclist died when a speedy vehicle hit him on Mai Kolachi Road. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 35-year-old Asif-ur-Rehman, the Docks police said.