Smart lockdown in Multan six urban residential areas

MULTAN: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare on Tuesday imposed smart lockdown in six urban residential areas here.

The smart lockdown had been imposed in Naqashband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Kherabad, Mepco Colony, Khawajabad, Multan Kutchehry and Sadaat Colony.

The smart lockdown was imposed after receiving continuous rise in corona positivity percentage in the selected areas. All the medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, collection points, hospitals and clinics would remain functional round the clock in smart lockdown areas, the PPSHC secretary said in a notification.

All milk shops, chicken, mutton and fish shops and bakeries would remain open from 7am to 7pm. All the grocery stores, general stores, wheat Chakis, fruits, vegetable shops, Tandoors and petrol pumps would remain open from 9am to 7pm.

PPSHC Secretary Muhammad Usman said in the notification that prime objective of the smart lockdown was to minimize movement in the affected areas. Meanwhile, the City District Administration issued a high alert against the second wave of corona and took precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak declared the Industrial Estate Labour Complex as a quarantine centre. He also visited the Labour Complex building and inspected different blocks. He reviewed electricity, sewage and water supply arrangements at the complex.

Condition of 5 children injured in Kohlu blast critical: The condition of five children is very critical, who were injured in a Kohlu blast, at the Multan Pak-Italian Modern Burn and Centre.

It was learnt that the condition of 10 children was serious out of total 21 injured kids. A special team of doctors was continuously monitoring the burnt children round the clock and providing them best treatment, doctors said.

Multan PIMBC Director Prof Dr Naheed Ahmed Chaudhry took urgent measures for the treatment of the burnt children and directed all the sections to ensure swift surgeries and bandage of burnt children. Earlier, more than 30 people, mostly children, were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Kohlu on Sunday last. The cylinder exploded in the Bohri area of Kohlu, injuring over two dozen children. The relatives of the burnt children said that the security forces rushed to the site and took the injured to district hospital soon after the blast. Majority of the children injured and burnt in the incident were playing near the site.

A senior doctor at the PIMB and PSC said that the centre received 21 patients from the Kohlu cylinder blast incident. Among them, he added, five were very serious, 10 were in serious condition while six patients were now stable. Senior doctor at PIMBC Prof Dr Wasim Rabbani said that the burn centre was equipped with the latest modern equipment and machinery. The burn patients were being treated there and surgery was also done by the specialized doctors, he added.