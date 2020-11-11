close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 11, 2020

NAB team seals rice mill, ice factory, hotel in Larkana

National

Our Correspondent Â 
November 11, 2020

SUKKUR: The NAB team, Karachi, sealed a rice mill, ice factory and a hotel of former Sepco employee Qurban Jatoi in Larkana. Sources said the NAB team had filed a reference against Qurban Jatoi, who has accumulated several properties through illegal means. The NAB sources said that on Tuesday the court suspended Qurban Jatoi's bail and ordered the NAB team to confiscate his properties.

