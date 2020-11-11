Former Sargodha mayor held for corruption

LAHORE: Former Sargodha Mayor Aslam Naveed has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for evading millions of rupees tax money by establishing an illegal housing society. According to a statement issued from the office of the ACE Punjab spokesperson, former Sargodha Mayor Aslam Naveed was arrested by ACE Sargodha for evading millions of rupees tax money by establishing a non-registered and illegal housing society. The accused had caused a massive loss of Rs 390 million to the public exchequer in connivance with his facilitators in Revenue Department and Sargodha Tehsil Municipal Administration. A case against six persons from the departments concerned was also registered for their involvement in the mega corruption scam.