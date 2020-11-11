Students carry out cleanliness work at Lake View Park

Islamabad: A group of young students not only removed waste material from lawns of the Lake View Park but also from the Rawal Lake as part of the efforts to maintain the natural environment of this famous recreational spot.

The event was supported by SHARE, a non-governmental organization, and the Environment Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) that also provided its workforce to carry out the cleanliness work.

Syed Talha Mehdi, a student, said “Islamabad is the second most beautiful capital in the world. The students are the future of this country so they should keep in mind that our country can only move along well if we will give importance to the natural environment.”

The residents of Rawalpindi receive hundreds of thousands of gallons of water daily from the Rawal Lake and any kind of contamination in it can pose danger to their lives.

Another student Zarmina Shahzad said, “The Rawal Lake is such a scenic place but it is facing environmental issues due to careless attitude of some visitors.”

The students collected waste material and disposed it of properly with the help of the CDA’s environment wing. The floating shopping bags and other materials were also removed from the water.

Farwa, a student, said the visitors who come to this recreational spot should not throw wrappers, plastic bottles and other waste material into the water or anywhere else otherwise it would badly hurt its environment.