Sargodha ex-mayor held for corruption

LAHORE:Former Sargodha Mayor Aslam Naveed has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for evading millions of rupees tax money by establishing an illegal housing society.

According to a statement issued from the office of the ACE Punjab spokesperson, former Sargodha Mayor Aslam Naveed was arrested by ACE Sargodha for evading millions of rupees tax money by establishing a non-registered and illegal housing society. The accused had caused a massive loss of Rs 390 millions to the public exchequer in connivance with his facilitators in Revenue Department and Sargodha Tehsil Municipal Administration.

A case against six persons from the departments concerned was also registered for their involvement in the mega corruption scam. The former Sargodha mayor’s housing society, Khayaban-e-Naveed, was also sealed.

ACE DG Gohar Nafees said the accused not only had established an illegal housing society but included 21 kanal state land worth Rs210 million in it. He also sold out the land specified for public places such as parks, playgrounds and graveyards in the society and transferred 17 kanals less than the actual land specified for the purpose, the ACE DG said.