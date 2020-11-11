Vacant posts: Patwaris in Chitral threaten strike if court verdict not implemented

CHITRAL: Patwaris and qanoongos on Tuesday asked the government to appoint them on the posts lying vacant in the district as per the court and chief minister’s directives or else they would launch a protest movement.

“The government should implement the verdict of Peshawar High Court and the chief minister’s directives in letter and spirit by making a seniority list of patwaris and qanoongos and appointing them on the vacant posts in the district,” Qadir Aman, the president of Patwaris and Qanoongos Association, Chitral, while speaking at a press conference here.

Association’s general secretary Abid Ahmad Baig, Shakir Ahmad, Mahmood Khan, Asghar Ali, Zafarullah, Ali Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion. Qadir Aman threatened that they would launch a pen down strike and sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office if the government did not implement the court and CM’s directives in this connection. He said that the posts of patwaris and qanoongos were technical ones and there was a clear procedure as per Land Record Manual Paragraph 3.6 for their appointment on the posts created at tehsil and district level.

He said that no advertisement would be circulated for the test and interview for the already appointed patwaris and qanoongos but the most senior ones in the seniority list would be adjusted on the posts created in tehsil level. He alleged that the Lower Chitral DC’s directives for holding the test and interview for fulfilling the vacant posts was a bid to oblige his near and dear ones, which will not be allowed at any cost.

He urged the officials to implement the court and CM’s directives or else they launched a protest movement for their rights.