Cops tell KP IGP crimes down significantly

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi was told at a meeting on Monday that a significant decrease had been noticed in the incidents of extortion, target-killing and kidnapping for ransom during the last 10 months of the current year.

As per briefing at the police headquarters, extortion incidents decreased by 26 percent kidnapping for ransom by 100 percent and target-killing 26 percent, which showed excellent policing on the part of the KP police.

In action against narcotics, the IGP was informed that the police recovered 19068.546 kg narcotics during the last 10 months, which included 16934.081 kg hashish, 1044.158 kg opium, 895.663 kg heroin, 194.644 kg ice drug and 35248 bottles of liquor.