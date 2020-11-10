‘Nawaz, Maryam gave new ideology to people’

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz gave a new ideology to the people of Pakistan, which the nation openly accepted.

Responding to a statement issued by Firdous Ashiq Awan here Monday, Azma said where had pride of Firdous Awan gone when the people committed suicide due to inflation and poverty. Maryam Nawaz unveiled incompetence of the PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan and that is why thousands of people participated in her rallies,” she stated. She said a sea of people was welcoming Maryam Nawaz in every rally because she was a public leader.