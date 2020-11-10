Politicians inquire after Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE:Parliamentarians belonging to different political parties and social figures continued to visit the Services Hospital, telephoned and expressed good wishes to inquire after Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain here Monday. Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Shafay Hussain and Salik Hussain remained present in the hospital for the fourth day and meeting large number of visitors, informing them about his welfare and expressing gratitude where MNA Hussein Elahi, Hassan Elahi, Ch Riaz Asghar, Mian Imran Masood were also present in the hospital.

Those who telephoned on Monday included President Dr Arif Alvi, atomic scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Railways Minister Sh Rasheed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and former Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan who mentioned about the political wisdom and their old relations and prayed for his complete recovery at the earliest. Those visiting hospital for inquiring after Shujaat Hussain included N-League MNA Sh Rohail Asghar, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs Punjab Kashif Mehmood, Khwaja Salman Rafiq, Makhdoom Usman Mahmood, MPA Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh, prominent industrialist Zubair Chattha, Group Leader APTMA Gauhar Ejaz as well as former opposition leader Rana Ikram Rabbani, former MPA Ajasam Sharif, Ch Salim Baryaar, Mian Munir, Sh Imran, Zulfiqar Pappan, Sh Omar, Rana Khalid, Sadaf Butt, Irshad B. Anjum, Muhammad Mehfooz, Sohail Sarfaraz Cheema, Shakeel Atta Virk, Sajid Dilshad and other personalities besides large number of workers.