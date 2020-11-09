Banker sacked, held for harassing woman: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari confirmed Sunday that an employee of a bank caught harassing a woman on video has been arrested and "issued letter of dismissal", Mazari's tweet came a few hours after a video went viral on social media wherein a man, identified as Usman Gohar and likely in his mid-30s, was caught on video sexually harassing a woman, groping her as she stood by his desk, and then taking his seat as if nothing happened. Noting that the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, informed her of the bank employee's arrest, the minister lauded the federal capital's authorities, including the administration and the police, for "quick action". Shireen Mazari also shared a picture of the man, with his face blurred and posing alongside a police officer after his arrest. Prior to the federal minister's post, the DC had said Usman Gohar "cannot be hired by any other bank" as per the regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan.

"Police raided his house. The culprit has turned his cell off and his hiding for the last 3 hours. One special team is searching for him," he had added.

Following the arrest, the deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police for operations had noted that "further legal action [was] being taken".

The bank, too, issued a statement, saying Usman Gohar "has been terminated effective immediately" but stressed that though an employee, he was not a branch manager.