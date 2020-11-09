Banker sacked, held for harassing woman: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari confirmed Sunday that an employee of a bank caught harassing a woman on video has been arrested and "issued letter of dismissal",

Mazari's tweet came a few hours after a video went viral on social media wherein a man, identified as Usman Gohar and likely in his mid-30s, was caught on video sexually harassing a woman.

Noting that the DC of Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, informed her of the bank employee's arrest, the minister lauded the federal capital's authorities, including the administration and the police, for "quick action". Shireen Mazari also shared a picture of the man, with his face blurred and posing alongside a police officer after his arrest.