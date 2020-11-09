Pervaiz Elahi greets Biden

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden. Meanwhile, in telephonic conversation with Pakistan origin American Democrat Party and business tycoon Tahir Javed, Ch Pervaiz Elahi hoped that Joe Biden will take immediate and result-oriented measures for solving problems in the region. He thanked Tahir Javed for inquiring about welfare and health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and sending a bouquet for him. Tahir Javed said Ch Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician. All acknowledge his political wisdom, he said and prayed for his early health recovery.