Mon Nov 09, 2020
November 9, 2020

Pervaiz Elahi greets Biden

November 9, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden. Meanwhile, in telephonic conversation with Pakistan origin American Democrat Party and business tycoon Tahir Javed, Ch Pervaiz Elahi hoped that Joe Biden will take immediate and result-oriented measures for solving problems in the region. He thanked Tahir Javed for inquiring about welfare and health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and sending a bouquet for him. Tahir Javed said Ch Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician. All acknowledge his political wisdom, he said and prayed for his early health recovery.

