Pervaiz Elahi greets Biden

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden. Meanwhile, in telephonic conversation with Pakistan origin American Democrat Party and business tycoon Tahir Javed, Ch Pervaiz Elahi hoped that Joe Biden will take immediate and result-oriented measures for solving problems in the region. He thanked Tahir Javed for inquiring about welfare and health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and sending a bouquet for him. Tahir Javed said Ch Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician. All acknowledge his political wisdom, he said and prayed for his early health recovery.