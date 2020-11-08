Khursheed Shah released on parole to attend niece’s funeral

By Our correspondent

SUKKUR: The senior parliamentarian and the PPP's former leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah was released on parole for four days by Home Department Sindh to attend the funeral of his niece. The Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Kadir Shah had approached the Home Department Sindh on Saturday to allow the undertrial PPP leader to attend the funeral of his niece. The daughter of Shah's brother Captain(retd) Syed Waheed Shah had passed away recently. Entertaining the request on humanitarian grounds, the Home Department ordered his release on parole from Nov 7 to Nov 11, 2020 for 96 Hours. According to the Home Department directive, the under trial prisoner would remain under the supervision of the SSP Prisons District Sukkur and SSP Sukkur during the period of authorized absence from the prison. The prison and Police authorities will fulfill all the required formalities as per law and rule during the period. The security of the prisoners shall also be the responsibility of Police, the directive said. Earlier on Saturday, the accountability court put off Syed Khurshid Shah's indictment and that of 18 other accused till November 9. Shah appeared before the court to attend the proceedings in Rs 1.23bn NAB corruption reference. The judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah’s counsel, postponed the indictment till Nov 9. This is for the sixth time that the PPP leader's indictment has been put off.