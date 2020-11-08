Two sisters were strangled by father, brother

LAHORE Two sisters were killed by their father and brother.

The victims, Kiran and Maryam, were strangled by their father Manzoor Ahmed and brother Amir in the limits of Gujarpura police. The accused first killed Maryam in the upper portion of the house and later Kiran. Both girls had wanted to marry of their choice. Accused Manzoor strangled his daughters on suspicion, police said.

Man dies: A man was killed and two others injured by a speeding truck at Kalma Chowk on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Adnan Khan and the injured as Asif and Ahmed. The truck driver escaped from the scene. The injured were removed to General Hospital.

Farewell: A farewell ceremony in honour of SP City Investigation Tawheed-ur-Rehman was held at Investigation Headquarters on Saturday.

DIG Investigation Lahore and SSP Investigation Lahore presented bouquets to the SP and appreciating his services.