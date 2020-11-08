Judges inspect Kohat, Karak jails

Two judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday visited district jails in Kohat and Karak to inspect the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and overall facilities for the prisoners.

The administrative judge of the PHC, Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Lal Jan Khattak, along with other officials inspected the barracks and various parts of the two jails. They expressed concern over the overcrowding in Kohat jail and directed the authorities to take necessary measures and complete the construction work there. They directed officials to ensure SOPs in the wake of the second Corona wave and also ordered more facilities for the prisoners.