Sugar to get cheaper by Rs15-20: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday said imported sugar will reduce the prices of the commodity by 15 to 20 rupees per kilogram in the domestic market, adding that controlling inflation was the government’s prime priority.“Over one hundred tons of imported sugar has arrived at the Karachi port”, Hammad Azhar said addressing a press conference flanked by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and National Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam.

The minister said the imported sugar would be sold at Rs15 lesser as compared to the local market rate and added that more 50,000 tons of sugar will reach the country soon.

Hammad Azhar hoped that imported sugar and the crushing season which will commence soon to greatly help in reducing the price of sugar in the domestic market.

Replying to a query, the federal minister said that country’s industrial sector is working better.

During the press conference, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to changing Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina despite all hurdles and difficulties.

He said, “We have decided our destination and with the grace of Allah, the ultimate aim of the prime minister is to change Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina and traditions of Islamic history and caliphs.

“To a question, he said no decision was taken about the privatisation of Pakistan Television and denied the news circulating about it.

To another question, he said the government was dismayed at the incidents of violence in the country.Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said due to government’s prudent economic policies the country’s economy was revived and has been put back on the track of development progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said remarkable economic progress has been witnessed in almost all fields of life during the last over two years during the incumbent government s tenure.

Shahbaz Gill said the international companies are approaching to work with Pakistan which is taking place exactly according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.