Cash, valuables taken away in Daska

DASKA: Four dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday. Atta was on his way home in Sadar police limits when three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs 75,000 and a cell phone. Usman was on his way home when two unknown robbers intercepted him and looted Rs 32,000 and a cell phone. Noman was coming to Daska when three outlaw intercepted him and took away cash and a cell phone. Suleman Ahmed parked his motorcycle outside his house. When he returned, he found it missing.

POWER THEFT: City police on Friday booked two people for stealing electricity. The police arrested Waqar and Noman for stealing electricity from the main lines.