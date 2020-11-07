CTD kills 2 terrorists in DG Khan, recovers arms

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a big terrorism plan by killing two members of al-Qaeda group in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ghazi Khan district. The CTD also recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from the killed terrorists. A CTD team in DG Khan had received information that four members of AQIS (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent) were present at Choti Bala Road in the limits of Sakhi Sarwar police station. The CTD learnt that the heavily armed terrorists were planning attacks on officers of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in DG Khan. The CTD team raided the place and challenged the terrorists to surrender. Later, in crossfire, two terrorists were killed by the firing of their own accomplices. They were identified as Imran and Shakeel. However, two other terrorists managed to escape on a motorbike, taking benefit of darkness.

Recoveries from the terrorists include one SMG [small machine gun], one pistol 30-bore, and four live hand-grenades. The fleeing terrorists are being chased by the CTD teams.