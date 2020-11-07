SHC dismisses plea seeking use of 10 grams hashish for personal use

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking permission to use Hashish upto 10 grams for personal use in the country.

Petitioner Ghulam Asghar Sain submitted in the petition that cannabis was currently prohibited in the country under the control of Narcotics Substance Act although after acquiring a permit from the provincial and federal governments for its cultivation, the same could be used for medical, scientific and industrial purposes. He mentioned a report in the petition submitting that despite the ban around 6.4 million people of the country were consuming hashish, which is cause of illegal drug business.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar questioned the maintainability of the petition and observed that the petition on the face of it is frivolous and liable to be dismissed with heavy cost. The petitioner submitted that he is a poor man and he cannot bear the cost of the petition and apologized.