Chaudhry Shujaat hospitalised with chest infection

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Friday after he felt uncomfortable due to a chest infection.

The PML-Q president was admitted to the hospital’s private block where Dr Kamran Cheema was leading

Shujaat’s treatment. Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar told a private news channel that Ch Shujaat’s X-ray and tests were being conducted. Geo News reported that he would be tested for coronavirus as well.

Speaking to Geo News, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said Shujaat had a “pneumonia attack” but his oxygen levels were normal. Following Shujaat’s admission, fellow leader Chaudhry Perwaiz Elahi reached the hospital, as did Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.