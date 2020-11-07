Chaudhry Shujaat hospitalised with chest infection

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Friday after he felt uncomfortable due to a chest infection.
The PML-Q president was admitted to the hospital’s private block where Dr Kamran Cheema was leading
Shujaat’s treatment. Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar told a private news channel that Ch Shujaat’s X-ray and tests were being conducted. Geo News reported that he would be tested for coronavirus as well.
Speaking to Geo News, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said Shujaat had a “pneumonia attack” but his oxygen levels were normal. Following Shujaat’s admission, fellow leader Chaudhry Perwaiz Elahi reached the hospital, as did Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.