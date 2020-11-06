JCP recommends granting 6-month extension to 3 IHC addl judges

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Commission of Pakistan Thursday recommended to grand six months extension to three additional judges of Islamabad High Court. According to sources, the JCP met under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad. Names of Justice Lubnas Pervaiz, Justice Fayyaz Jandraan and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani have been recommended for the extension. Besides the chief justice, two senior judges of the Supreme Court (members), attorney general, federal law minister and IHC chief justice attended the meeting.