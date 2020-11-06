Memorial service for Venus Ishaq held

Islamabad : Prof Mehardad, joined by members of Baha’I community in Islamabad organised a ‘Memorial Service’ to remember and pay respects to Mrs Venus Ishaq, wife of Bishop Ishaq Mazhar Sandhu and mother of Sajid Ishaq Sandhu, Chairman of Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL) and the Inter-faith League Against Poverty (I-LAP) at Bahai Centre on Wednesday evening.

Mrs Venus Ishaq passed away on October 26 at the age of 88 and was laid to rest in ‘Gora Qabaristan’ last Saturday, October 31 after her last rites offered at Christ Church in Rawalpindi.

It was a strong gesture of interfaith harmony as friends from Muslim, Christian and Baha’i community got together under one roof to pay their respects and tributes to the members of the family of deceased Mrs Venus Ishaq.

Husband Bishop Ishaq Mazhar, son Sajid Ishaq, the son-in-laws and other relatives of the departed were present when members of Baha’i community, led by Professor Mehardad offered special prayers and eulogized the services late Mrs Venus Ishaq rendered for education and uplift of poor members of Christian community living in ‘kachi abadis’ of Islamabad since 1974.

Amal Yousaf, Mr Attaullah and Ms Marzia took to the stage and besides offering their deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family offered prayers and spoke passionately about the strong bond late Mrs Venus Ishaq had with her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.