Hasnain seeks permanent place in Test side

RAWALPINDI: Pacer Mohammad Hasnain is dreaming of becoming a permanent member of the Test squad and said Thursday that he was working hard on his fitness to achieve his ambition.

The speedster, who rattled Zimbabwe’s innings in the third ODI with figures of 5-26, told media persons that he wanted a permanent place in the Test side.

“I know I have to work hard especially on my fitness and I am already doing that. Bowling coach Waqar Younis is currently working on my bowling and hopefully I will improve with the passage of time. For now, I need to work on my fitness only.”

Hasnain thanked Almighty Allah for his five-wicket haul. “It is an achievement. I thank Almighty Allah, who provided me the opportunity. Taking the early wicket was the key.”

Hasnain said he was lucky to have experienced bowlers like Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad.

“Bowling in tandem with quality bowlers is really very exciting,” he said.

Shadab ruled out of first T20

By our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe due to a thigh injury he received during practice matches in Lahore.

The Pakistan team management after the practice session on Thursday confirmed that he would not be risked for the first of the three-match T20 series to be played on November 7 at the Pindi Stadium.

“Though he is much better now, we have no plans of taking the risk of aggravating the injury,” a team official said. Shadab’s injury status will be reassessed before the second T20.