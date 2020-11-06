Robber killed, accomplice injured in encounter

A suspected robber was killed and his accomplice injured in an alleged encounter with police in Surjani Town on Thursday.

According to police, the encounter took place when four men on two motorcycles were looting passers-by in Kaniz Fatima Societyâ€™s Naseri Goth. As a police patrol team reached the crime scene and tried to intercept the robbers, the criminals opened fire at police in a bid to flee, police said.

In retaliation, police personnel fired shots, killing one robber and injuring another, police said, adding that the rest of them managed to escape. The body and the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and medical treatment, police said. Police said the killed robber was identified as Ali while the injured as Rashid, and that arms and ammunition were found on them. Police said cases against them had been registered.