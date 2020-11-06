Library in Sukkur

A library provides a great learning environment to students who can study in a peaceful place. It is an unfortunate fact that Sukkur has only one functional library which also lacks the basic facilities. There is not enough space as many students have complained about not getting a chair when they come to the library after school/college. Librarians and other support staff are mostly men due to which many parents don’t allow their daughters to go to the library. There has to be a separate section for girls where they can study in peace.

Also, the library doesn’t have a proper collection of books. It still has the old editions of a majority of books. Some staff members are also not cooperative and give a hard time to students. The relevant authorities should have a look at the problems faced by students and take adequate steps to resolve them.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur