Maryam finalises 7-day tour of Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has finalized a seven-day tour of Gilgit-Baltistan during which she will address public rallies and meet PML-N local leadership.

As per the PML-N Media Department, Maryam will stay in Gilgit-Baltistan for 7 days in connection with the election campaign. She will reach Skardu on November 5 and address public rallies at Ghawari on November 5, at Skardu on November 6 and at Dambodas on November 7. She will address public gatherings at Gohkoch on November 8, at Astor on November 10 and at Kochlas on November 11. A rally will be held from Shigar to Skardu on November 6.

On November 7, she will attend a reception at Dambodas. The PML-N will also host a dinner in honour of Gilgit-Baltistan President and former chief minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Maryam Nawaz. Maryam will go to Gahkoch on November 8. She will be briefed on PML-N's five-year government performance, development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.