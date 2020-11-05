China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status

BEIJING: China rejected the Indian statement over the provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and called for resolution of the Kashmir issue peacefully and properly in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear.

It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday during his regular briefing when asked to comment on Pakistan“I don’t think that is a valid statement”. The spokesperson reiterated that China’s statement on Gilgit-Baltistan terming the administrative, political and economic reforms a longstanding demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.