Notables to be engaged in conciliatory committees

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan has directed to engage well-reputed personalities in conciliatory committees who may help police in resolving the issues of citizens more effectively.

The IGP in his directions to DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has asked to engage the notables of the various areas in policing affairs who may help police in resolving the cases of petty nature. Following these directions, the DIG (Operations) overall reviewed the performance of the conciliatory committees established at the level of police stations and expressed satisfaction on it.

The conciliatory committees have the mandate to settle four kinds of conflicts, i.e. domestic, property, brawls, transaction and trade. During the ongoing year, the conciliatory committees received 1204 applications of which 1089 were settled while remaining 115 are under process.

Of these applications, 371 were related to family matters, 196 to brawls, 154 to property disputes, 252 to trade or business matters, 105 to tenants’ issues and 116 of miscellaneous nature.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday directed the DIG headquarters, Muhammad Saleem to ensure timely completion of welfare projects to facilitate the personals.

During his visit at police lines headquarters along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq and other officers, he asked the concerned officials to improve the quality of mess to improve the health of cops.